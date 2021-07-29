180 Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,820 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 57.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWX. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $59.79 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $61.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.