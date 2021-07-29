180 Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 112.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.4% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth about $1,771,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,977 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total value of $232,831.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,045.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $74,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,034 shares of company stock worth $13,011,765. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.58.

ICE stock opened at $121.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.73. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $92.41 and a one year high of $121.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.