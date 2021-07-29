180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter worth $780,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period.

GDV stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.30. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $26.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

