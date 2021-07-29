180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $282,000 in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth approximately $6,345,000. Appaloosa LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after acquiring an additional 183,875 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,759,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 47,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.57. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.85.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

MOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. VTB Capital downgraded shares of The Mosaic to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

