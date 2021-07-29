180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $305,000 in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NUE. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Nucor by 30.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.5% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 197,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,048,229 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.92.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $100.58 on Thursday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.