180 Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $330,000 in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2,535.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.28.

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 31,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $1,014,344.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,410,251.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MP opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 16.99 and a quick ratio of 16.51. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $51.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 165.68.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. MP Materials’s revenue was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

