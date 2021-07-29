180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,868,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,775,000 after purchasing an additional 47,894 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 294,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after purchasing an additional 192,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 277,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 41.0% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 235,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,633,000 after buying an additional 68,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter.

GDV stock opened at $26.42 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

