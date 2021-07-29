$2.09 EPS Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nutrien’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.15. Nutrien reported earnings per share of $1.45 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 5.62%. Nutrien’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nutrien from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.85.

NYSE:NTR traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.47. 939,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,994,678. Nutrien has a twelve month low of $32.18 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 1.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Nutrien by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs, services, and solutions. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

