$2.48 EPS Expected for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) to post $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.71. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store posted earnings of ($0.85) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 391.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $5.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $5.61. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.58 to $10.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 565.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 153 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 251.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $137.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 196.08%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

