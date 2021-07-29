$2.55 EPS Expected for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) to report earnings per share of $2.55 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $3.00. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings per share of $1.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.69 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $11.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion.

WSM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.62.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, insider Alex Bellos sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.25, for a total transaction of $4,654,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,434.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock worth $14,891,234 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 7.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,917,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 395.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,052,000 after buying an additional 62,603 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 444,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after purchasing an additional 33,138 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $2,161,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter valued at $6,304,000. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $156.55 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $81.76 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

