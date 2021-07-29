$2.94 Billion in Sales Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) will report sales of $2.94 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.84 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $2.51 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.18 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.00.

Shares of PWR stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.46. 14,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,558. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $101.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total transaction of $855,713.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,225,678.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after purchasing an additional 507,290 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,682,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $499,960,000 after purchasing an additional 291,039 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,024,099 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,795,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,451,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

