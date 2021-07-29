$215.10 Million in Sales Expected for American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) will announce sales of $215.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Campus Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $214.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.80 million. American Campus Communities posted sales of $202.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will report full-year sales of $897.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $878.60 million to $911.35 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $975.51 million, with estimates ranging from $957.10 million to $987.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow American Campus Communities.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.44). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 1.31%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 4,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $241,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Beese sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,122,663.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.08. 1,241,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.53, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.96. American Campus Communities has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $51.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 94.95%.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

