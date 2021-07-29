21,776 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 161.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 14,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $45.37 on Thursday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $62.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.