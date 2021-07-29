2,330 Shares in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 462,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,117,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 84,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.52. The stock had a trading volume of 16,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.58 and a 12-month high of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 78.62%.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,825 shares of company stock worth $893,022. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

