24,825 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,063,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,395,000 after buying an additional 645,596 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,137,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,761,000 after purchasing an additional 760,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $84.22 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.132 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

