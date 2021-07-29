2,763 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTH. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $781,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at about $1,484,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,535,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $141,105,000 after buying an additional 79,508 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 24.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,079 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 38,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total transaction of $709,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.40. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.85. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 21.26%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.