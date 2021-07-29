28,601 Shares in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,482,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $274,102,000 after buying an additional 1,618,673 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $39,131,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,059,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,432,000 after buying an additional 686,629 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth $14,958,000. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $235.19 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 1,433.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AY shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.