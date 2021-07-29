$30.26 Million in Sales Expected for Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) will announce sales of $30.26 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Altabancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.90 million to $30.80 million. Altabancorp reported sales of $31.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altabancorp will report full year sales of $121.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.54 million to $123.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $130.59 million, with estimates ranging from $128.67 million to $133.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altabancorp.

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Altabancorp had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALTA. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Altabancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Altabancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALTA traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,233. Altabancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80. The company has a market cap of $768.69 million, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.58.

In related news, major shareholder Newbold Family Trust sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $102,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Altabancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after purchasing an additional 95,779 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altabancorp in the first quarter valued at about $1,697,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 359.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 37,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 229.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 33,364 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altabancorp by 131.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altabancorp Company Profile

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

