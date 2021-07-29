30,415 Shares in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,899,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,716,000 after buying an additional 2,942,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $148,220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,048,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,830,000 after buying an additional 1,184,100 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $103,015,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,101,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,494,000 after purchasing an additional 86,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $27.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -685.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

