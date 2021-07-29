$308.47 Million in Sales Expected for Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) to announce $308.47 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the highest is $310.40 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $220.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.11.

In other Brooks Automation news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $2,345,235.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,438,830.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Brooks Automation by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.57. 323,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,145. Brooks Automation has a 52 week low of $42.65 and a 52 week high of $108.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 1.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

About Brooks Automation

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

