3,150 Shares in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGT. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in Royce Global Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Royce Global Value Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RGT stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $15.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.02.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

