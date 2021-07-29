$317.49 Million in Sales Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will report $317.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $319.00 million and the lowest is $315.37 million. Oak Street Health posted sales of $214.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.40 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.36.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.00. 4,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,962. Oak Street Health has a one year low of $37.11 and a one year high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23.

In other news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 3,473 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $211,922.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,898,767 shares in the company, valued at $481,982,762.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $331,161.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,265,621.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,049,590 shares of company stock worth $481,918,244 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OSH. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $21,413,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth $523,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the second quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after buying an additional 50,052 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

