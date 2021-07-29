325,000 Shares in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Bought by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 325,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Shoals Technologies Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $410,317,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $364,280,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $173,126,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $166,375,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter worth $71,817,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.08.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.50. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.84.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.