3,258 Shares in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Acquired by Applied Capital LLC

Applied Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVEM. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA AVEM traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $66.50. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,317. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.52. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $70.47.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.