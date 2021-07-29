3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.700-$10.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $34.44 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.89 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$10.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays boosted their price target on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. 3M presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $198.75.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,479,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.02. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In other 3M news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

