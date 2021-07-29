$4.61 EPS Expected for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) will post $4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for W.W. Grainger’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $4.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. W.W. Grainger reported earnings per share of $3.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will report full-year earnings of $19.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $20.32. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $22.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.25 to $24.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow W.W. Grainger.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $427.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $453.55.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GWW opened at $454.08 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.87. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $333.10 and a 12 month high of $479.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

