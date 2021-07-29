4,033 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Invst LLC

Invst LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,033 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $327.04. 90,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,191,392. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.59 and a 1 year high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

