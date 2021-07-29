41,740 Shares in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 41,740 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 25.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,413,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,074,000 after buying an additional 1,087,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $224,325,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 34.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,711,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,955,000 after buying an additional 688,880 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,023,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,248,000 after buying an additional 491,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at $94,744,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRSN traded up $1.20 on Thursday, hitting $217.44. 2,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,724. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.60 and a 52-week high of $234.56. The company has a market cap of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.84.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.34, for a total transaction of $134,455.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,794,760.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,480 shares in the company, valued at $179,269,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,665 shares of company stock worth $5,482,983. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

