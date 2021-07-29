$445.03 Million in Sales Expected for Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) will post sales of $445.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.98 million and the highest estimate coming in at $483.80 million. Cabot Oil & Gas reported sales of $332.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $4.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cabot Oil & Gas.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $459.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.86 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 19.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Shares of COG stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.86. 4,833,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,307. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.70. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 111.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 969,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 511,463 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 46.5% during the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 4,062,794 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,128 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 204,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 135,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cabot Oil & Gas (COG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.