453,443 Shares in Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Molecular Data at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MKD opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84. Molecular Data Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $2.47.

Molecular Data Profile

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

