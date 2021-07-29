49,949 Shares in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 49,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,574,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,274,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,670,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,587,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,325,000. 54.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Scooby sold 3,300,000 shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $76,428,000.00. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

WOOF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Petco Health and Wellness currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $31.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and a PE ratio of 91.43.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Petco Health and Wellness Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.