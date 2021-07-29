$5.07 EPS Expected for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) will report earnings of $5.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.66 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90. FedEx reported earnings per share of $4.87 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, September 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year earnings of $21.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.60 to $21.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $23.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.68 to $24.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.04.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $281.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. FedEx has a one year low of $167.01 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $299.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total value of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 980.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after buying an additional 406,634 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,026,000 after buying an additional 398,131 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $256,821,000 after buying an additional 334,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

