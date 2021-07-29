5,375 Shares in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,412,759,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Bumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $130,605,000.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin acquired 117,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BMBL opened at $52.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $84.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

