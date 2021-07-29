$56.77 Million in Sales Expected for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report sales of $56.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.58 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year sales of $235.00 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.40 million to $235.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.74 million, with estimates ranging from $275.30 million to $289.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $54.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS.

SUMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

In other Sumo Logic news, CFO Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $242,207.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 62,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $1,132,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 378,168 shares of company stock worth $7,856,496 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, hitting $20.84. The company had a trading volume of 452,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,140. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.80. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

