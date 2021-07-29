569 Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Acquired by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 569 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 329.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Argus upped their target price on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FDX traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $282.90. 63,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,334,068. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.05. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $167.01 and a 1-year high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.51%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.