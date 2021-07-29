$619.12 Million in Sales Expected for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) to report sales of $619.12 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $597.50 million and the highest is $649.40 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $532.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 27,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALSN opened at $39.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

