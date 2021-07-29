6,295 Shares in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Acquired by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHR. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

In other news, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total transaction of $862,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Weintraub sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $162,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,721 shares of company stock worth $7,117,324 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

