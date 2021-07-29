6,307 Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Purchased by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Ball by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 582,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,257,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 42,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Ball by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of BLL traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.41. 20,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $72.52 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.54.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.