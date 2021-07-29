$65.49 Million in Sales Expected for The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) to report $65.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hackett Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.38 million and the highest is $65.60 million. The Hackett Group reported sales of $52.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hackett Group will report full year sales of $260.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.96 million to $260.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Hackett Group.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 435.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 240,678 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,634,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after buying an additional 177,870 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Hackett Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 154,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 64,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in The Hackett Group by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 182,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.81. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market cap of $537.55 million, a PE ratio of 99.11, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

