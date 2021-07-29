$706.94 Million in Sales Expected for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) to post $706.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $731.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $675.92 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $659.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 86,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,112,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,704,000 after purchasing an additional 69,107 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 45,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 20,219 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,116,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 140,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

NOMD traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

