726 Shares in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,253,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 695,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,125,000 after acquiring an additional 341,076 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period.

MDY stock opened at $488.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $490.74. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

