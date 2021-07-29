$769.28 Million in Sales Expected for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) will report sales of $769.28 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donaldson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $761.03 million to $784.80 million. Donaldson posted sales of $617.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donaldson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.67.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 43,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 462,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 625,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,381,000 after purchasing an additional 27,025 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Donaldson stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $64.87. 354,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,528. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson has a 12-month low of $45.20 and a 12-month high of $66.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

