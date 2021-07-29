$81.50 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $81.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.01 million to $88.39 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $25.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 220.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $334.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $319.15 million to $356.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $486.63 million, with estimates ranging from $440.23 million to $520.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 86.65% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

NYSE INN opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $971.01 million, a PE ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.42. Summit Hotel Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $45,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $84,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties in the first quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter valued at $115,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

