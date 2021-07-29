888 (LON:888) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

888 Holdings plc (LON:888) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 376.40 ($4.92). 888 shares last traded at GBX 375.20 ($4.90), with a volume of 1,039,275 shares.

888 has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.21) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. 888 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 445.83 ($5.82).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 387.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 170.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

In other 888 news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Mendelsohn bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 385 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £100,100 ($130,781.29).

888 Company Profile (LON:888)

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

