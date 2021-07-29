8PAY Price Down 10.6% Over Last Week (8PAY)

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. During the last seven days, 8PAY has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. 8PAY has a market capitalization of $212,086.85 and approximately $1.83 million worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 8PAY coin can now be bought for $0.0209 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 8PAY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00037961 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.02 or 0.00100397 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.26 or 0.00123590 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,925.82 or 1.00162677 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.49 or 0.00796485 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

8PAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 8PAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 8PAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 8PAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 8PAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 8PAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.