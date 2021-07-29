908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $30.30 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 2146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.76.

Specifically, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 97,814 shares of company stock worth $3,430,146. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 908 Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $853.40 million and a P/E ratio of -25.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.62 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

