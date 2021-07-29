9,164 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,795,000 after purchasing an additional 610,379 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,331,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,177,000 after buying an additional 512,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 3.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,998,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,443,000 after buying an additional 72,090 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,442,000 after buying an additional 95,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $44,621,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 248.73 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Rayonier had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 2.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 432.00%.

In other Rayonier news, CEO David L. Nunes sold 200,000 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $7,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,473 shares in the company, valued at $8,990,703.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark R. Bridwell sold 6,166 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $237,391.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 214,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,165,384. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

