$93.88 Million in Sales Expected for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) will post $93.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $90.89 million and the highest estimate coming in at $95.54 million. First Commonwealth Financial posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year sales of $378.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.68 million to $382.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $376.31 million, with estimates ranging from $372.99 million to $379.67 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $94.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

In other news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,405.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,676,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,344,000 after acquiring an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,611,639 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,159,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $13,120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 492,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,072,000 after acquiring an additional 87,448 shares during the period. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCF traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,659. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.30. First Commonwealth Financial has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.