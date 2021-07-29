$930.58 Million in Sales Expected for International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) to report $930.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for International Game Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $917.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $937.80 million. International Game Technology reported sales of $637.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that International Game Technology will report full-year sales of $3.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.70 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover International Game Technology.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on IGT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.21. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $26.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.34.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

