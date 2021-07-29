94,761 Shares in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 94,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,140,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.26. 9,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,680. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.38. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

